Hmm, Why Is Tyrod Taylor Missing From These Bills' Season Highlights?

Emma Baccellieri
Today 12:16pm

Filed to: tyrod taylor
buffalo bills
nfl
Football

Photo Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty 

To get pumped for this weekend's season finale, the Buffalo Bills have released a nice little highlight video of the year. In more than a minute of footage featuring action from multiple players on both sides of the ball, there is not so much as a passing glance at quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Weird, wonder what that video editing could possibly mean.