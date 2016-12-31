Photo Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty

To get pumped for this weekend’s season finale, the Buffalo Bills have released a nice little highlight video of the year. In more than a minute of footage featuring action from multiple players on both sides of the ball, there is not so much as a passing glance at quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Weird, wonder what that video editing could possibly mean.

