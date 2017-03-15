Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon was wearing a microphone in Saturday’s game against Nashville, and he fought Predators center Austin Watson. The two spent most of their time grunting and jostling; while serving their time in the penalty box, Dillon and Watson realized they had to work out better this offseason.

A partial transcript:

DILLON: Hey Wats, we gotta work on our cardio this summer, huh?

WATSON: I’m dyin’ after like 10 seconds, man.

After serving their penalties, the players wished each other good luck. Hockey’s odd, man.

