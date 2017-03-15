Hockey Players Fight, Discuss Their Summer Workout PlansSamer KalafToday 1:33pmFiled to: palsnhlnashville predatorsaustin watsonbrenden dillon416EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon was wearing a microphone in Saturday’s game against Nashville, and he fought Predators center Austin Watson. The two spent most of their time grunting and jostling; while serving their time in the penalty box, Dillon and Watson realized they had to work out better this offseason.A partial transcript: Advertisement DILLON: Hey Wats, we gotta work on our cardio this summer, huh?WATSON: I’m dyin’ after like 10 seconds, man.After serving their penalties, the players wished each other good luck. Hockey’s odd, man.Recommended StoriesJohn Tavares Celebrates OT Winner By Punching Teammate In The FaceRatfuck Scores Hat TrickHi, Would You Like To See A Metaphor For The Coyotes' Season?Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply41 repliesLeave a reply