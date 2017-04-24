Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

When the Warriors are hot, there’s nothing you can do. No other team so gleefully tosses their opponents in the trash and sets that trash on fire as the Warriors, and no Warriors run this playoffs has been as violent or as thorough as the incredible first quarter they put together tonight in Portland. They scored the first 14 points of the game, leapt out to a 23-point lead in six minutes, and ended things with a 45-22 lead. The 45 points set a franchise playoff record for points in a first quarter.



Enough words! Look at this shit.

Good lord.