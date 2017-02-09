Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, a young NBA player that this blog once called “butt,” has been playing the best basketball of his career in 2017. He helped the Kings beat the Boston Celtics tonight without Boogie Cousins with 14 points and a smattering of rebounds and assists, but, oh God, who cares, look at this dunk!



I dunno, maybe Amir Johnson should have done more than just sort of touch his hips?