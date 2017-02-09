Holy Shit, This Willie Cauley-Stein DunkPatrick RedfordToday 12:51amFiled to: dunkswillie cauley-steinsacramento kingshighlight reel161EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, a young NBA player that this blog once called “butt,” has been playing the best basketball of his career in 2017. He helped the Kings beat the Boston Celtics tonight without Boogie Cousins with 14 points and a smattering of rebounds and assists, but, oh God, who cares, look at this dunk!I dunno, maybe Amir Johnson should have done more than just sort of touch his hips?Recommended StoriesHigh School Phenom Zion Williamson Dunked The Living Hell Out Of This DunkOne-Armed Eighth Grader Keeps DunkingGet To Know Derrick Jones Jr., The Slam Dunk Contest's Mystery ManPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply16 repliesLeave a reply