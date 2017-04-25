Home run hero Eric Thames spent last week abusing Reds pitching and mashing big taters, and he picked right back up where he left off this week, smacking three more cuadrangulares in the past two games. He now has eight home runs in six games against the Reds and 11 on the year.



Because Thames is destroying pitchers in his first season back in the big leagues after a few years in the KBO, he’s drawing some suspicion. Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio arched an eyebrow at him after he crushed a John Lackey pitch, and he’s been drug tested several times. As he said tonight, he welcomes the scrutiny since he’s got plenty of fluids to go around.

After tomorrow, the Brewers don’t play the Reds again until late June, so we’ll soon see whether he can keep slapping homers against non-Reds pitching.