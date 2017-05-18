Scott Cunningham/Getty

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left last night’s game against the Blue Jays in the fifth inning after taking a fastball to the left wrist. It was one of those moments that immediately makes you worry about broken bones and weeks on the disabled list.

The Braves immediately had x-rays done to check for evidence of a fracture, but results were reportedly inconclusive, likely because there was so much swelling. He’ll undergo a CT scan and MRI today to determine the damage that might have been caused.

If Freeman ends up missing a lot of time, it will be a shame. He’s been raking this season, and hasn’t gotten the national attention he might deserve, likely because the Braves are off to a 16-21 start to the season.



Through 37 games Freeman is tied with Aaron Judge for the league lead in home runs with 14. He’s hitting .341/.461/.748 with 27 walks, and is carrying an absurd 1.209 OPS. Basically, he’s the only reason to watch a Braves game.

It’s not immediately clear who the Braves will sub in for Freeman if his MRI goes poorly. The team doesn’t really have anyone with much experience playing first base, which could complicate an already devastating situation.