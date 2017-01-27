Hot Mic Catches NHL Ref Swearing At PlayerBarry Petchesky58 minutes agoFiled to: refereesnhlfrederick l'ecuyercolumbus blue jackets322EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThings get messy down on the ice, especially when players are trying to argue their cases to officials who aren’t trying to hear it. Following an interference penalty on Columbus’s Ryan Murray, 10th-year ref Frederick L’Ecuyer went to announce the call—but not before dropping a pair of F-bombs on an unknown player.Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editorReply32 repliesLeave a reply