The Washington Wizards forced a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics last night with a dazzling, heart-stopping three-pointer by John Wall. The Celtics, dressed for a funeral, were sent away mourning on their own. How best to celebrate? Giving a nice hearty ass-slap to Stephen A. Smith!

Essentially perfect execution by Markieff Morris there, hard enough to make Smith do a double-take but not lingering so long as to make it weird.

Game 7 is Monday.