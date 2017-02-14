A half-baked theory: LeBron saw John Wall’s otherworldy self-nutmeg pass last night and decided to one-up him tonight. And, uh, yeah he sure did.

He pulled this off while running up the court in transition!

His follow up? This enormous jam.

Your move, John Wall.

h/t Jarret

