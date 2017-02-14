How In The World Did LeBron Make This Pass?Patrick Redford59 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelpassaggiolebron jamesgood passescleveland cavaliersnbafive hole223EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A half-baked theory: LeBron saw John Wall’s otherworldy self-nutmeg pass last night and decided to one-up him tonight. And, uh, yeah he sure did.He pulled this off while running up the court in transition!His follow up? This enormous jam.Your move, John Wall. Advertisement Advertisement h/t JarretRecommended StoriesThis Nikola Jokic Pass Is One Spicy MeatballGoodness, This Blake Griffin PassGoodness, This Isaiah Thomas PassPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply22 repliesLeave a reply