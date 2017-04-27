Drew Magary’s Thursday Afternoon NFL Dick Joke Jamboroo runs every Thursday during the NFL season. Email Drew here. Buy his book here.
The NFL draft is tonight, and if you choose to watch it on ESPN instead of NFL Network, some of the people you normally see on that telecast will have vanished. ESPN is the midst of laying off dozens of on-air staffers in a continued and futile attempt to cut costs in the face of MASSIVE overspending on broadcast rights, especially the NFL. Every year, the network pays nearly $2 billion for the privilege of having Jon Gruden drool over basic power formations on Monday Night Football, so they could put a thousand Chris Bermans out to pasture and still hemorrhage profits.
This purge (or, as they call it, “content evolution”) goes back over a year and has already hit some of ESPN’s most insufferable talents—Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd, Danny Kanell, Ray Lewis, etc.—but has affected a much greater number of people who do much better work, like Paul Kuharsky, Jayson Stark, Jane McManus, and dozens of others.
For months now, there’s been speculation as to who was going to get laid off in this round of cuts. This would have be an opportune moment for a sports-media reporter to break some heavy shit. But that reporter was never EVER gonna be Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch. If you don’t know who Deitsch is, that’s for the best. But if you DO know him, you know that he is the living prototype for every smarmy media insider who acts as ombudsman to the universe and has a side gig boring Columbia journalism students to death. Deitsch took to Facebook earlier this week to talk about the potential layoffs, and of course he had nothing to actually report, except how the layoffs would affect HIM, Richard Deitsch. It’s a post that oozes performative concern out of every orifice. Pop a Rolaids and see for yourself:
I’ve heard from people I trust that employees in Bristol will be informed as early as tomorrow. The numbers will be larger than previously reported. It is not a fun story to report.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the ESPN layoffs over the past few weeks since I first wrote about this on March 5. I’m asked on social media daily what names am I hearing. I don’t answer. Most of the questions are not asked maliciously, though the worst of the lot attaches a name to someone they hope loses their job.
As it stands now, my instinct is not to report any names I know before the person announces it themselves. I’ve struggled with coming to terms on whether that’s the right call, but I end up on the side, first and foremost, that you aim not to do harm in journalism. As someone smart in the field told me: Those affected deserve to hang on to the dignity of framing this in their terms and on their timetable. It’s the same I thing I attempted to do when FS1 went through layoffs in March 2016.
I will continue to report on what I know about total staffing deficits, the timing, and why and what the cuts mean. But the only names I’m going to mention are those who either mention it on their own terms, or grant me permission to do so either in print or audio form. Wanted to let you know. Thanks.
This post is gross not because Deitsch is withholding news out of sensitivity to the affected parties, but because he’s BROADCASTING his brave, agonized decision to not report shit to you, the reader. There’s also an obvious and cynical horse-trade going on here. By not reporting anything, Deitsch can preserve the prospect of snagging an exclusive interview or two with whoever gets canned. (Come to me, I’ll treat you classy.) If my head were on the block at ESPN, it wouldn’t exactly comfort me to know that Thirsty Dick here may know my fate before I do, and I sure as shit wouldn’t want him standing on a soapbox pretending he’s some courageous guardian protecting me from news of my demise, when he probably just wants me to come squawking to him after the fact. Shit, he even TEASED the layoffs by subcategory:
Yeah. Real fucking thoughtful, guy.
In all, this is weapons-grade smarm, and it’s been Deitsch’s M.O. ever since he joined SI two decades ago. Maybe he did have some of the names affected (or not), but his priority was positioning himself as FAR too classy to actually divulge them to you. This allows Deitsch to act like a qualified newsman while deftly avoiding the thorny ethical quandaries that affect normal, capable journalists on a daily basis. I have written profiles and stories that have caused the subject a great deal of irritation and distress. It is DEEPLY unpleasant, but sometimes it’s part of the job, and whatever anxiety it causes me is beside the point, both to the subject and to the reader. Who gives a fuck how I feel? But Deitsch thrives exclusively on this whole Mind Of The True Journalist horseshit.
Legend has it that another media outlet used to have a Slack channel devoted exclusively to how annoying he is, and I believe it. I myself started collecting bad tweets from Deitsch ages ago, because he’s just sucked that long. When our man isn’t busy bronzing his fart clouds and collecting “no comment”s from ESPN PR, he’s been throwing down forced pop-culture references that make absolutely no sense ...
... or trying to make hay out of his inability to get people on the phone …
... or offering up strong takes that only he thinks are strong ...
... or writing ESPN PR fan fiction.
In substance, Deitsch isn’t that different from ESPN business replicant Darren Rovell: using his platform to act as an unpaid PR consultant to people who never asked for his services. In fact, he may be even worse than Rovell, because he’ll gladly use any human interest story as a cudgel to differentiate himself:
Lauren Hill, if you will recall, was the college basketball player who played in four games before dying of terminal brain cancer in 2015. And the above tweet suggests a guy who’s very concerned with using her story to cultivate an outward sense of his own tastefulness and virtue. “Cool thing ... get you some goodwill”: You won’t find a better encapsulation of his appalling need to share stories so that they reflect well on the sharer. Deitsch functions less as a reporter and as a kind of deranged Twitter courier, ready to wring every bit of complexity out of someone else’s painstaking work in service of feeding it into the Oprahfication mill. He’s the guy, after all, who launched that “best moment of your life” campaign that shitted up your Twitter feed ages ago, and he has been very busy re-fashioning any story he can get his paws on into viral-friendly inspiro-porn ever since.
This affinity for highly processed smarm is how you end up with Thirsty Dick kissing brand ass just like Rovell does:
This guy is a professional critic, and he’s out there saluting fucking Wheaties? Fuck him. This is the sort of non-criticism you get from a seasoned fart-sniffer more concerned with form than substance, and this is how you end up with Deitsch filing a supposed “inside” story of the ESPN layoffs that includes exactly one word from a source. One.
This is also how you make it in the new media economy. The professional smarm maven now doesn’t have to do or say anything, so long as he can convince people that fluffing shit written by other people, taking up easily-defended consensus positions (Skip Bayless is bad; Darren Rovell is a hack), publicly wringing his hands over the ethics of divulging information he may or may not have, and generally posturing as a lonely defender of Quality Journalism are somehow remarkable acts of public service. The game now is to give off an air of nobility and earnest humanity, and Deitsch has that part down cold. Give the man some credit: He’s figured out how to make a career out of being the internet’s third wheel. I guess that’s a more secure gig these days than working for ESPN.
And with that said … IT’S TIME FOR THE FUCKING NFL DRAFT!!!!! WOOHOO! I’ve got a case of beer and no friends and I am ready to PARTY. Are you? Then let’s prepare, because FUN is on the clock.
The Draft
All days in the draft are evaluated for sheer watchability on a scale of 1 to 5 Throwgasms.
Five Throwgasms
Tonight: I honestly believe that Roger Goodell concocted the rumor that Cleveland is still undecided on whom to take with the #1 pick. This is the same guy who saw what happened to Laremy Tunsil last year and was like “WHAT COMPELLING TELEVISION CONTENT THAT MADE FOR,” so I see no reason why he wouldn’t start manufacturing his own pre-draft smokescreens to supplement all the standard horseshit that NFL teams leak out themselves this time of year. I know that’s what I would do if I were commish. I would jam my fist up Adam Schefter’s butt and start making him spew out rumors that Myles Garrett may or may not have been abducted by ISIS two hours before the Browns are officially on the clock. I put nothing past Goodell. IT’S ALL FAKE NEWS!
Also, any team that takes Mitch Cumstein over Deshaun Watson deserves what’s coming to them. That is my expert scouting report. This Watson kid just knows how to win.
Four Throwgasms
Tomorrow night: Clemson wideout Mike Williams went on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this spring and Eisen asked him about the weirdest question he ever got during the Combine. And it’s a testament to how fraught the pre-draft process is for college players that Williams answered by telling a story about someone else he knew—someone who he insists is NOT Mike Williams—getting asked by scouts if he would kill someone using a knife or a gun: