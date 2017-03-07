Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Rollie Fingers gets drenched in champagne during victory celebrations in the dressing room after winning the World Series in Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 22, 1972. Photo credit: AP

We are now joined by Jason Turbow, whose book Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic: Reggie, Rollie, Catfish, and Charlie Finley’s Swingin’ A’s came out today. You can read an excerpt from it right here on Deadspin, and you should also check out his previously published book on baseball’s unwritten rules, The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America’s Pastime.



Jason is here to answer your questions about the 1970's Oakland A’s, Charley Finley, Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers, the World Series, baseball, or whatever else is on your mind.



Update (1:49 p.m. ET): We’re wrapping up here. Thanks so much for the questions, and thanks to Jason for stopping by. Go buy his book!