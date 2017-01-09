The name of the guy with the ball is Riccardo Orsolini, a 19-year-old who plays for Ascoli in Italy’s Serie B, and is supposedly on his way to Juventus. The name of the guy falling over doesn’t matter, because he has departed from this earth. He’s dead. RIP.

h/t @BigSportGB

Soccer is good

