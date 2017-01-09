I Can't Stop Watching This Soccer Teen Destroy His DefenderKevin DraperToday 2:20pmFiled to: highlight reelsoccerriccardo orsoliniascoliserie bscreamer358EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The name of the guy with the ball is Riccardo Orsolini, a 19-year-old who plays for Ascoli in Italy’s Serie B, and is supposedly on his way to Juventus. The name of the guy falling over doesn’t matter, because he has departed from this earth. He’s dead. RIP.h/t @BigSportGBSoccer is goodAaron Ramsey Golazo Draws Arsenal Even Good God, This Olivier Giroud Backheel Volley Is Gorgeous Henrikh Mkhitaryan Was Offside But Who Cares Because This Goal Was DopeKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply35 repliesLeave a reply