The only thing Jim Harbaugh loves as much as football, Twitter, baseball dust, milk, and his bitchin’ mitt is a fresh pair of khaki pants. For years, Harbaugh has worn ill-fitting but absurdly cheap khakis, because luxury only serves to dull one’s taste for victory. It’s a little jarring, then, to see that Harbaugh is attacking the day with both enthusiasm unknown to mankind and some kind of fancy technical khakis:



Nothing makes sense anymore.