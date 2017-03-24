I Don't Think I Can Deal With Jim Harbaugh In Slim-Fit KhakisTom LeyToday 12:01pmFiled to: jim harbaughkhakispantspants newsmichigan wolverinescollege football912EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Lynne Sladky/AP The only thing Jim Harbaugh loves as much as football, Twitter, baseball dust, milk, and his bitchin’ mitt is a fresh pair of khaki pants. For years, Harbaugh has worn ill-fitting but absurdly cheap khakis, because luxury only serves to dull one’s taste for victory. It’s a little jarring, then, to see that Harbaugh is attacking the day with both enthusiasm unknown to mankind and some kind of fancy technical khakis:Nothing makes sense anymore.Recommended StoriesJim Harbaugh Freakin' Loves TwitterJim Harbaugh Is Ready For That Butt WorkUnsurprisingly, Jim Harbaugh Is A Hardass When It Comes To Family Pickup BasketballTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply91 repliesLeave a reply