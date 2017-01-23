I Don't Think Russell Westbrook Likes Rudy GobertPatrick Redford33 minutes agoFiled to: russell westbrookrudy gobertnbaOklahoma city thunderutah jazz7EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP The evidence is as follows: Advertisement EXHIBIT AEXHIBIT BThere you have it. If he’d connected on that dunk, he should have been given the MVP on the spot.Gobert could have had this happen to himRussell Westbrook Touches The Sky And Ends Clint CapelaRussell Westbrook Touches The Sky And Ends Clint CapelaRussell Westbrook Touches The Sky And Ends Clint CapelaPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply7 repliesLeave a reply