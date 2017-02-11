Idiot On The Court Gets Arrested Trying To Join Miami HuddleNick MartinToday 6:16pmFiled to: Idiot on the fieldLouisville CardinalsNCAACollege BasketballMiami Hurricanes383EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Timothy Easley/AP Images The latest entry to the Idiot On The Field series took place in Louisville, where 31-year-old Randall Bolton tried to enter the Miami huddle during a first-half timeout of what would go on to be a 71-66 victory for the Cardinals. Advertisement The Courier-Journal reports that Bolton was charged with fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and trespassing after bumping into a Louisville dance team member and making his way into the Hurricanes team huddle. He was tackled at half court by Louisville Metro Police and removed from the court.Through it all, Jim Larranaga sounded fairly unfazed: Advertisement “There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “I glanced up, and there was someone there in our huddle, I believe in red. We don’t normally wear red.”If you have video of the situation, contact us at nick.martin@deadspin.com or tips@deadspin.com[Courier-Journal]Some Fellow IdiotsNaked Idiot On The Pitch Thwarted By WallIdiot On The Golf Course Takes Off Shoes, Jumps In Water To Avoid Security Idiot On The Field At World Darts Championship Steals TrophyNick Martinnick.martin@deadspin.com@NickA_MartinStaff WriterReply38 repliesLeave a reply