Photo Credit: Timothy Easley/AP Images

The latest entry to the Idiot On The Field series took place in Louisville, where 31-year-old Randall Bolton tried to enter the Miami huddle during a first-half timeout of what would go on to be a 71-66 victory for the Cardinals.

Advertisement

The Courier-Journal reports that Bolton was charged with fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and trespassing after bumping into a Louisville dance team member and making his way into the Hurricanes team huddle. He was tackled at half court by Louisville Metro Police and removed from the court.

Through it all, Jim Larranaga sounded fairly unfazed:

Advertisement

“There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “I glanced up, and there was someone there in our huddle, I believe in red. We don’t normally wear red.”

If you have video of the situation, contact us at nick.martin@deadspin.com or tips@deadspin.com

[Courier-Journal]