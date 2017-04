A few of the Patriots showed up with their Lombardi Trophy for Red Sox opening day, and overactive galoot Rob Gronkowski had fun with quarterback Tom Brady by nabbing his recently recovered Super Bowl jersey.

Advertisement

The quarterback chased Gronk and took him down in the infield dirt. The gag resembled a Pharaoh Hound pursuing a Great Pyrenees puppy who hasn’t yet grown into his body:

The AP photos were fantastic:

Photo: Elise Amendola/AP

Photo: Steven Senne/AP

Photo: Steven Senne/AP

Photo: Elise Amendola/AP

Gronk’s had quite the extended weekend.