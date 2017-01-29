Via Harold Varner III

This weekend’s tournament at Torrey Pines brought us a lovely variation of Idiot On The Field—an Idiot On The Golf Course. And one who cares more about his shoes than he cares about himself, at that, as he took care to remove them and set them aside for safekeeping before jumping in a water hazard to evade security.

Kudos to Harold Varner III, who missed the cut after being seven strokes over through the first two rounds, for not being too discouraged by his lackluster play to miss an opportunity to record this weekend’s Idiot On The Golf Course.