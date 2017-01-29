Idiot On The Golf Course Takes Off Shoes, Jumps In Water To Avoid Security Emma BaccellieriToday 1:58pmFiled to: Idiot on the fieldgolf255EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via Harold Varner III This weekend’s tournament at Torrey Pines brought us a lovely variation of Idiot On The Field—an Idiot On The Golf Course. And one who cares more about his shoes than he cares about himself, at that, as he took care to remove them and set them aside for safekeeping before jumping in a water hazard to evade security.Kudos to Harold Varner III, who missed the cut after being seven strokes over through the first two rounds, for not being too discouraged by his lackluster play to miss an opportunity to record this weekend’s Idiot On The Golf Course. Recommended StoriesIdiot On The Field At World Darts Championship Steals TrophyIt's Time Again To Listen To Kevin Harlan Call Play-By-Play Of Two Idiots On The FieldShirtless Idiot On The Field Attempts To Inspire A Blue Jays RallyReply25 repliesLeave a reply