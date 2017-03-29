Photo credit: Ian Walton/Getty

The director in charge of the Ireland-Wales match last Friday decided against showing a replay of Neil Taylor’s nasty challenge that wound up snapping Séamus Coleman’s leg, and for good reason. Now that we do have access to the slow-motion replay, we wish we never had seen the injury in such terrible detail:

As cringeworthy as the injury itself is, the craziest part of the video is how calm Coleman remains while sitting there staring at his snapped shin, holding the damn thing straight with his hands. Wild.