Brands are bad, marketing is bad, entertainment is bad, corporations are bad, the media is bad, flacks are bad, press releases are bad, the state of sports business reporting is very very bad, Hollywood is bad, soda is bad, tie-ins are bad, synergy is bad, Darren Rovell is post-human, commercials are bad, merchandising is bad, Q Scores are bad, and it’s even possible that, sadly, sports are bad. Everything that led to the creation of this sentence is bad:



“Pepsi and Kyrie Irving are looking forward to expanding the Uncle Drew universe,” said Lou Arbetter, who is general manager of Creators League Studios, Pepsi’s new in-house production company, in a statement.

Fucking hell, man.

[ESPN.com | via Dan McQuade]