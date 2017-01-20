Screengrab via

Folks, get a load of this:

The Toronto Blue Jays have worn red jerseys on Canada Day before, but now they will be wearing red for every Sunday home game. 

If your team name has a color in it, it should be illegal to wear a uniform that does not include that color. That’s just my opinion and I don’t care if you disagree.

