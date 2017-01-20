I'm Sorry, But When Did They Become The Toronto Red Jays???Tom Ley38 minutes agoFiled to: toronto blue jaysbaseballbad uniformsmlbuniforms825EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screengrab via Folks, get a load of this:The Toronto Blue Jays have worn red jerseys on Canada Day before, but now they will be wearing red for every Sunday home game. Advertisement Advertisement If your team name has a color in it, it should be illegal to wear a uniform that does not include that color. That’s just my opinion and I don’t care if you disagree.Recommended StoriesVegas Golden Knights, Eh?Arizona Diamondbacks' New Uniforms Are No Longer Ugly As Hell, But Still Pretty UglyLower-League Spanish Team Unveils Kit That Makes Players Look Like They've Been Skinned AliveTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply82 repliesLeave a reply