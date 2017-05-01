“We protect our athletes. That’s what we learned from 2000. Not just physically but mentally, you have to protect your athletes. You have to let them know you care.”
Those are the first words you’ll hear from gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar—now disgraced as more than 80 women have come forward saying he sexually abused them under the guise of treating their injures—from an interview done on episode 63 of the podcast GymCastic. The quote leads the podcast intentionally. It’s meant to show why Nassar was so beloved and trusted at the time in the gymnastics community. He emphasizes putting gymnast safety first. He talks about gymnasts’ mental health. At one point, host Jessica O’Beirne says, “People are going to lose their minds when they hear this. They’re going to be so happy to hear this.”
It was a trust and persona that Nassar took advantage of, dozens of women now say, to abuse girls.
As the allegations against Nassar have continued multiplying, now stretching back over two decades, the questions being asked in the months since they entered the public sphere are similar as those in the wake of recent sexual assault scandals at Baylor and Penn State: What did he do, how did he do it, who is to blame, why did this go on for so long? But one of the best resources to understand how Nassar was able to navigate and manipulate the system that was, in theory, supposed to protect these women comes in the form of this 2013 interview given by the former U.S. national team physician.
GymCastic is a USA gymnastics-focused podcast hosted by O’Beirne, who also works full-time as a law research librarian in California. It’s arguably the United States’ most popular gymnastics podcast. The show has featured dozens of big names tied to the USA program; the podcast was where 2012 gold medalist McKayla Maroney announced her retirement. When O’Beirne hosted Nassar on GymCastic in December 2013, it was nearly three years before ex-gymnasts Rachel Denhollander and Jamie Dantzscher would tell the Indianapolis Star that Nassar abused them—Dantzscher was initially identified as Jane Doe before speaking publicly in a 60 Minutes interview. Outside of gymnastics he was far from a household name, but within the sport he was the national team physician as well as the women’s gymnastics and women’s crew team physician at Michigan State; on the whole, he was a beloved figure within the gymnastics community.
So it made perfect sense at the time for the opening of GymCastic to heap praise upon Nassar. O’Beirne referred to him as “one of her favorite people,” saying he “the best credentials ever for a gymnastics doctor” thanks to his background in osteopathic medicine as well as athletic training. And Nassar played the part during the interview, with his strong Michigan accent and faux Midwestern values (refusing to curse, he says, “poop happens.”) laid on thick while he expressed his desire to refocus USAG on the gymnasts.
To show this, Nassar spoke highly about the 2000 national team. As the backlash from the 2000 U.S. team members proved, the athletes were being overworked, rushed back from injury, and pushed to their mental boundaries. The secluded Texas ranch—referred to as a “death camp” in the podcast—at which top-level gymnasts trained in preparation for national tryouts and events was run by Martha and Bela Karolyi, the legendary husband-and-wife duo who have served as the last two national team coordinators for the United States.