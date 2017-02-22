Incredible Syracuse Buzzer-Beater Puts Duke In The Toilet Where They BelongPatrick RedfordYesterday 9:12pmFiled to: highlight reeldookduke sucksduke blue devilsbuzzer-beatersBuzzer Beaterscollege basketballjohn gillonSyracuse Orange4915EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Syracuse hosted the infernal Duke Blue Devils tonight and scored 53 points in the second half to storm back from an early deficit and win at the buzzer. Grayson Allen only shot 2-for-11, and Cuse senior John Gillon led all scorers with 26. Gillon, who embarrassed Jayson Tatum earlier in the game, hit a wild three in traffic at the death to on stomp Duke’s heart and win the game for Syracuse.Delightful.HELL YEAH BABY17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In HumanityPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply49 repliesLeave a reply