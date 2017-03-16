GIF

Fresh off a thoroughly embarrassing end to their campaign, Indiana has fired men’s basketball coach Tom Crean after nine seasons. Crean guided the Hoosiers to three Sweet 16 appearances in his tenure, but the team only earned a futile NIT first-round exit this season, after at one point being ranked No. 3 in the country.



Crean’s dismissal isn’t all that surprising, but the timing’s impressive: The school dumped the news right as the first round of the NCAA Tournament started. The school’s statement:

After deliberative thought and evaluation, including multiple meetings with Tom about the future, I have decided to make a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program. Tom Crean brought us through one of the most challenging periods in IU basketball history, led his players to many successes in the classroom and on the court and represented our university with class and integrity. While winning two outright Big Ten titles in five years and being named Big Ten Coach of the Year, Tom worked tirelessly to develop great young men and successful teams. However, ultimately, we seek more consistent, high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations. Tom is a good man and a good coach and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for his many positive contributions to Indiana basketball. We wish him well.

Crean will probably find a new head coaching job, although he can cross Mizzou off his list.