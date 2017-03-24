Ireland defender Seamus Coleman was stretchered off the field during a World Cup qualifying match against Wales today, after a flying tackle by Welsh defender Neil Taylor appeared to snap his leg. Taylor was immediately issued a red card.

The injury looked gruesome enough on the live broadcast, and ESPN did not show a replay of the tackle.

Despite finishing the last 22 minutes of the game with the one-man advantage, Ireland couldn’t net a goal and the game ended 0-0.

Coleman, the starting right back for Premier League club Everton, will almost certainly not be available for the club’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool next week. Another Everton player on Ireland’s national team, midfielder James McCarthy, was in the starting lineup for Friday’s game despite a nagging hamstring injury. Just before the game kicked off, Ireland manager Martin O’Neill replaced him in the lineup.