Ezra Shaw/Getty

Yes.

Recommended Stories

Give Theo Epstein And Bill Murray A Buddy Cop Movie, Now
Poorly Disguised Theo Epstein Takes In Cubs Game From The Bleachers
These Are Fully Theo Epstein's Cubs Now
Kris Bryant Smiling Through The Final Out Is My Favorite Thing
The Cubs Were Built For That
The Cubs Were The Greatest Part Of The Greatest Sports Year