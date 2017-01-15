Photo credit: John Bazemore/AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schröder and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas were jawing back-and-forth throughout Friday night’s 103-101 Celtics victory. After the game, Schröder claimed that Thomas was trash talking his mother:

Advertisement

“I’m playing basketball,” Schroder said. “If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”

But in an interview after practice today, Thomas denied saying anything about Schröder’s mother or family, telling reporters: “I don’t talk about nobody’s moms. I don’t cuss at nobody’s moms. And I don’t talk about people’s families.”

Thomas called Schröder’s claim “disrespectful of my character” and said his own mother called him, surprised, after she heard Schröder claim her son was trash talking somebody else’s family. Thomas also stated a desire to move on, because Dennis Schröder’s “not even on the level that I’m trying to be on.”