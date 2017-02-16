It Was A Bad Night For Marcus Smart Laura WagnerYesterday 11:05pmFiled to: Chicago BullsBoston CelticsNBAclutch geneJimmy butlerMarcus Smartgame-winners381EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty With the Boston Celtics leading the Chicago Bulls 103-102 in the waning moments of Thursday night’s game, Jimmy Butler attempted a game winning shot and missed. Advertisement The Celtics thought they won and were headed to the bench, but the refs ruled that Marcus Smart fouled Butler on the shot. Here’s the play:Butler sank both free throws for the Bulls win. This game also gave us a supremely cold-blooded burn: This high-five in Marcus Smart’s face, right after the foul was called at the end of the game. GIF To recap: Smart committed the critical foul, took a high-five to the face, and to top it off, he only scored 5 points.Recommended Stories Nearly Perfect: The Chicago Bulls Were FraudsFlopping-Ass Marcus Smart Conned His Way Out Of A Humiliating PosterizationDid Chris Paul Get Punched By A Ghost Or What?Laura WagnerStaff writerReply38 repliesLeave a reply