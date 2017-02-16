Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty

With the Boston Celtics leading the Chicago Bulls 103-102 in the waning moments of Thursday night’s game, Jimmy Butler attempted a game winning shot and missed.

The Celtics thought they won and were headed to the bench, but the refs ruled that Marcus Smart fouled Butler on the shot. Here’s the play:

Butler sank both free throws for the Bulls win. This game also gave us a supremely cold-blooded burn: This high-five in Marcus Smart’s face, right after the foul was called at the end of the game.

To recap: Smart committed the critical foul, took a high-five to the face, and to top it off, he only scored 5 points.