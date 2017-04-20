One of these things is not like the others.
- Capitals win playoff game: The Caps faltered after going up 4-1 over the Toronto Maple Leafs but held on win 5-4, knotting the series at 2-2.
- Wizards win playoff game: The Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks to take a 2-0 series lead, despite some awful refereeing.
- Nationals win 14-4: The Nationals’ Bryce Harper hit two whoppers, including a grand slam, as the Nats destroyed the Atlanta Braves.
- Dan Snyder continues to suck: A recently released Federal Election Commission filing shows Skins owner Dan Snyder contributed $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.