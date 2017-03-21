Photo: Mark Robinson/Getty

Italy’s Andrea Ranocchia joined Premier League stragglers Hull City this season, hoping to work his way back on to the Italian national team. In the meantime, he’s doing his best to adjust to life in England, but there a couple things from Italy he really misses. Namely, pasta and sunshine.

“I miss pasta, the English language is difficult, and it always rains here,” the 29-year-old said, according to an interview with Italian website gianlucadimarzio.com. “In a month and a half I have almost never seen the sun. It rains almost every day.”

He said he splits his time between practice and studying English and is still adjusting to the less tactical, more physical style of play. He’s also struggled with driving on the correct side of the road but Ranocchia said he knew living in a foreign country would be an adjustment.

“I chose to challenge myself by accepting the offer from Hull City, and to try to return to the Italian national team. But at this moment I’m just focused on living this experience to the max.”

If he stays with Hull City, he will probably be enjoying the Championship to the max.