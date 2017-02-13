GIF

Mamma mia! Here’s Perugia forward Francesco Nicastro serving up the spiciest of meatballs with this outrageous jumping, spinning, backheel volley in Italy’s Serie B:

See kids, eat all your pasta and maybe you can grow up to be a big strong ragazzo like Francesco!

Recommended Stories

Italian Soccer Fan Has Hell Of A Time Calming Down His Rowdy Paisani
Italian Copy Editor Won't Let A Day Go By Without Offering An Apology For "Chink In The Armor" Headline
Wearing A Fish Bib And Singing An Italian Song Did Not Give Tommy Lasorda Or Lou Piniella A Heart Attack, TMZ Says