Italian Soccer Guy Scores Most Bellissimo Goal Of His Vita

Mamma mia! Here's Perugia forward Francesco Nicastro serving up the spiciest of meatballs with this outrageous jumping, spinning, backheel volley in Italy's Serie B:

See kids, eat all your pasta and maybe you can grow up to be a big strong ragazzo like Francesco!