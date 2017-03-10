Losing to Mexico by four runs in the bottom of the ninth, Italy didn’t come to mess around. In their first game of the World Baseball Classic, the Italians roughed up Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna by opening their half of the final inning with two runs off of three straight doubles. Then came a costly error from Mexico’s shortstop, Luis Alfonso Cruz, and a walk—and finally a pitching change for Team Mexico, which didn’t do anything to help. A single from Brandon Nimmo of the Mets put them in a position to tie things up, and John Andreoli came through with the game-winner to give Italy the 10-9 victory.

Viva Italia!