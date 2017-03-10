Italy Gets Walk-Off Win Versus Mexico With Five Runs In The Bottom Of The NinthEmma BaccellieriToday 1:02amFiled to: italymexico2017 world baseball classicWorld Baseball Classicbaseball91EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Losing to Mexico by four runs in the bottom of the ninth, Italy didn’t come to mess around. In their first game of the World Baseball Classic, the Italians roughed up Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna by opening their half of the final inning with two runs off of three straight doubles. Then came a costly error from Mexico’s shortstop, Luis Alfonso Cruz, and a walk—and finally a pitching change for Team Mexico, which didn’t do anything to help. A single from Brandon Nimmo of the Mets put them in a position to tie things up, and John Andreoli came through with the game-winner to give Italy the 10-9 victory.Viva Italia!Recommended StoriesRyan Dempster Performs Act Of Valor By Facing Fearsome Dominican Republic Lineup In Return To BaseballIsrael Keeps Rolling Through The World Baseball ClassicBruce Chen Takes The Mound In Business Casual ShoesReply9 repliesLeave a reply