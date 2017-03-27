It's Getting Worse For The ClippersTom LeyToday 12:43pmFiled to: los angeles clippersnbasacramento kingsbasketballchris paul604EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto credit: Danny Moloshok/APWhen we last checked in on the Los Angeles Clippers, they had just dropped a game to the Denver Nuggets and were settling into their usual pre-playoff slump. They followed that loss with three straight wins, albeit against a Big Three-less Cleveland Cavs, the tanking Los Angeles Lakers, and the dysfunctional New York Knicks. Then came a bad loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a decent win over the Utah Jazz, and yesterday’s complete unraveling against the Sacramento Kings.