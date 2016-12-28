Photo credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty

Things are only getting worse for Samir Nasri.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Nasri’s Twitter account was “hacked” and began posting all kinds of detailed and specific messages from someone purporting to be Nasri about the Sevilla midfielder’s recent patronage of the Drip Doctors, an L.A.-based IV therapy center. According to the tweets, not only did Nasri receive some sort of hydration IV treatment, he also enjoyed a “full sexual service,” allegedly administered under the care of Drip Doctors’ CEO Jamila Sozahdah.

All of this behavior appeared to be very much in the proud I Caught My Athlete Boyfriend Cheating On Me So I’m Gonna Log Into The Dumbass’s Social Media Account And Blow Up His Spot tradition, though we can’t be sure. What we did learn today, though, was that the salacious gossip getting out there itself was not to be the worst of Nasri’s problems.

Advertisement

According to reports, Spain’s anti-doping agency is now investigating whether Nasri’s IV treatment violated international sport’s doping prohibitions. As the Independent explains:

The Manchester City midfielder, on loan to Sevilla, was said by the ‘Drip Doctors’ clinic in Los Angeles to have been given an ‘Immunity Drip’, which includes one litre of hydration fluid. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WAda) only allows intravenous infusions of up to 50 millilitres unless there is a clear medical reason, such as a hospital admission, or if the athlete has a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

Cheaters never win.