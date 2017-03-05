Via ESPN

J.R. Smith has been sidelined with a thumb injury since December, but he’s apparently very ready right now to jump into things. Case in point: last night, when he got heated at the end of the Cavaliers-Heat game after watching Rodney McGruder dunk on Channing Frye toward the end of Miami’s blowout win. Tempers flared a bit on both sides, and a suit-clad J.R. got off the bench to put himself right in the middle. After being restrained by coach Tyronn Lue, he was then led off the court by team security as final buzzer sounded:

Smith should be able to return to playing within the next two weeks.