Jabari Parker Goes Down In A Heap With Scary-Looking Knee Injury

Patrick Redford

Yesterday 10:16pm

Khris Middleton returned to the Milwaukee Bucks tonight after a long injury layoff, so, naturally, the Basketball Gods exacted their revenge. Young sprightly Bucks star Jabari Parker left tonight's game against the Miami Heat with a gross-looking knee injury in the third quarter. His left knee buckled while he was driving to the basket and he had to be helped off the court on the shoulders of his teammates. The Bucks announced that he had a sprained left knee and would not return. That diagnosis isn't definitive, however, and he'll be reevaluated later for a full analysis of the damage. Parker tore the ACL on his left knee midway through his rookie season two years ago, and despite the obvious parallels to that injury, let's hope this is not a redo.