Photo credit: Jeffrey Phelps/AP

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that third-year forward Jabari Parker tore his ACL in his left knee, and after surgery will likely miss the next 12 months of basketball.

Parker suffered the injury during last night’s game against the Miami Heat, when he went down while driving to the basket. The Bucks initially called the injury a sprained left knee, but an MRI confirmed that Parker tore the ACL.



This is the second time Parker has torn the ACL in his left knee; the first was 25 games into his rookie season. He recovered in ten-and-a-half months from that injury, and was able to play 76 games the next season.

The number two overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Parker was blossoming into a star this year. He is averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, combining with Giannis Antetokounmpo to give the Bucks two foundational pieces.