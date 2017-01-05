Jack Sock Goes Between The LegsGiri Nathan27 minutes agoFiled to: tennisjack socknick kyrgioshopman cup24EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink This hot shot burst out of nowhere during a friendly matchup at the Hopman Cup today in Australia. Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock are good pals, and were visibly having fun in an exhibition match which Sock won handily, 6-2, 6-2. And here’s the money shot, courtesy of Getty’s Paul Kane: Paul Kane/Getty While No. 13 Kyrgios has the higher ceiling—maybe the highest ceiling of anyone in tennis right now, if he could be bothered to pursue it—Sock, ranked No. 23, boasts a curious, dangerous weapon. Both men have huge, whippy forehands, but Sock’s might be the most heavily-spun groundstroke in the game. It’s almost unpleasant to watch Jack Sock hit it.Look at all that wrist.Recommended StoriesRoger Federer Is Back, But The Youngsters Are Coming For HimJack Sock, Good SportNo. 72 Ranked Player Nervously Banters With Coach During Upset Of Serena WilliamsGiri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply24 repliesLeave a reply