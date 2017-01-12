Via YouTube

The last time Jack Sock went between the legs, things went swimmingly—a clean winner.



This time, Sock’s efforts weren’t enough, and he found himself in a vulnerable situation with opponent Jeremy Chardy at net. The Frenchman finished off the exchange with a casual smash.

Here’s the shot in slow motion:

Sock nevertheless won the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to proceed to the semifinals of the ASB Classic. He currently sits four spots below John Isner at No. 23, but looks like he’ll soon rise to the top of the heap of American players on the ATP tour. If he maintains his recent level of play next week at the Australian Open, Sock won’t stay buried in the mid-20s for long.