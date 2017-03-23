Photo: Ross Franklin/AP

Jake Arrieta stepped up to the plate for the first time at spring training this afternoon and he promptly picked up where he left off last year, smashing a Zack Greinke pitch 465 feet off into the stands. This is the longest dinger by a pitcher in the Statcast-era. It would have been one of the 25 longest shots of the 2016 MLB season. Look at this dang dong.



Here’s the Statcast breakdown on it:

I can’t wait to see Shohei Otani top that.