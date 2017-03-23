Jake Arrieta Jacks Longest-Ever Measured Dinger By A PitcherPatrick RedfordToday 7:52pmFiled to: dingershighlight reelbaseballmlbjake arrietachicago cubs123EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Ross Franklin/AP Jake Arrieta stepped up to the plate for the first time at spring training this afternoon and he promptly picked up where he left off last year, smashing a Zack Greinke pitch 465 feet off into the stands. This is the longest dinger by a pitcher in the Statcast-era. It would have been one of the 25 longest shots of the 2016 MLB season. Look at this dang dong.Here’s the Statcast breakdown on it:I can’t wait to see Shohei Otani top that.Recommended StoriesHitters Still Can't Touch Madison Bumgarner But A Pitcher Just Knocked One Of His Balls To FijiJake Arrieta: It's Flattering That Other MLB Players Maybe Think I'm On PEDsGiancarlo Stanton Cranks Huge Dinger, Gives U.S. The LeadPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, Deadspin