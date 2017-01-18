Photo: Doug Benc/AP

This morning, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed two lawsuits involving Jameis Winston, finally ending a four-year legal saga. A sexual battery lawsuit filed by Kinsman against Winston in 2015 and an earlier suit filed by Winston against Kinsman for defamation were both dismissed. The pair settled last month, avoiding a trial that was set for April.

Kinsman initially accused Winston of raping her in Dec. 2012, although the Tallahassee PD quickly closed the case. Almost a year after Kinsman accused Winston, the State Attorney’s office opened an investigation into the matter and they ultimately chose not to charge Winston. However, a report from Fox Sports later indicated that FSU and the Tallahassee PD obstructed the investigation.

The then-FSU quarterback was never disciplined or prosecuted for the incident (although he did have to sit for a game for yelling, “Fuck her right in the pussy!”), and Winston filed his defamation suit in 2014. Last year, Kinsman received a $950,000 settlement from FSU in exchange for dropping her Title IX lawsuit.

