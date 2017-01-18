Jameis Winston Sexual Battery Lawsuit Formally DismissedPatrick Redford51 minutes agoFiled to: jameis winstonSexual AssaultTampa Bay BuccaneersFlorida State Seminolescollege footballnfllawsuits14EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Doug Benc/AP This morning, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed two lawsuits involving Jameis Winston, finally ending a four-year legal saga. A sexual battery lawsuit filed by Kinsman against Winston in 2015 and an earlier suit filed by Winston against Kinsman for defamation were both dismissed. The pair settled last month, avoiding a trial that was set for April. Kinsman initially accused Winston of raping her in Dec. 2012, although the Tallahassee PD quickly closed the case. Almost a year after Kinsman accused Winston, the State Attorney’s office opened an investigation into the matter and they ultimately chose not to charge Winston. However, a report from Fox Sports later indicated that FSU and the Tallahassee PD obstructed the investigation. The then-FSU quarterback was never disciplined or prosecuted for the incident (although he did have to sit for a game for yelling, “Fuck her right in the pussy!”), and Winston filed his defamation suit in 2014. Last year, Kinsman received a $950,000 settlement from FSU in exchange for dropping her Title IX lawsuit. Advertisement Advertisement [Tampa Bay Times]Recommended StoriesFormer FSU Official: Football Players Receive Special Treatment As Dozens Accused Of Sexual Assault Or Domestic ViolenceThe Undefeated Can't Find Anything Bad To Say About Jameis WinstonTallahassee Police Finally Admit Problems With Investigation Of Jameis Winston Rape CasePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply14 repliesLeave a reply