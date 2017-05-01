Steelers linebacker James Harrison loves to work out and share videos of his workouts. Sometimes he’ll boast about his feats, but other times, the clips are presented without commentary or platitudes. They reinforce a blunt fact: James Harrison can attempt this, and you (almost certainly) cannot.



A couple of years ago, the first volume of James Harrison’s Workouts For Insane People was released. Consider this to be volume two, starting with the NFL player pushing a mountain of 45-pound plates on a sled:

Some of these workouts involve very silly positions and motions, but who’s going to be the one to tell him that?