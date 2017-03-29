The Miami Heat’s James Johnson dunked on Marcus Morris so hard in Tuesday’s game against the Pistons that Morris’s twin brother Markieff probably felt it, too.

Johnson’s teammates reacted accordingly. Wayne Ellington needed to be held by Willie Reed:

