James Johnson Did A Dunk MurderSamer KalafToday 11:24amFiled to: dunksnbabasketballjames johnsonmiami heatdetroit pistons564EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Miami Heat’s James Johnson dunked on Marcus Morris so hard in Tuesday’s game against the Pistons that Morris’s twin brother Markieff probably felt it, too.AdvertisementJohnson’s teammates reacted accordingly. Wayne Ellington needed to be held by Willie Reed:Recommended StoriesWant A Reason To Watch The Miami Heat? (No?) James JohnsonThere Wasn't Anything George Hill Could Do About This LeBron DunkRussell Westbrook Did It All In Thunder's Fourth-Quarter Comeback Win Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply56 repliesLeave a reply