The Devils eventually took this game from the West-leading Wild 4-3, but that doesn’t take anything away from Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon’s first-period power-play goal, which transpired a few feet off the ice.

This is a good reminder that all professional athletes are superhuman freaks when it comes to even relatable things like hand-eye coordination. If I had tried this I’d have somehow ended up in the net with my own stick down my own throat.

GIF

