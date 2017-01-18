Jared Spurgeon Catches, Shoots Puck In Midair For Fantastic GoalBarry PetcheskyToday 9:37amFiled to: highlight reeljared spurgeonminnesota wildnhl2511EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Devils eventually took this game from the West-leading Wild 4-3, but that doesn’t take anything away from Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon’s first-period power-play goal, which transpired a few feet off the ice. Advertisement This is a good reminder that all professional athletes are superhuman freaks when it comes to even relatable things like hand-eye coordination. If I had tried this I’d have somehow ended up in the net with my own stick down my own throat. GIF H/t DrewBarry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editorReply25 repliesLeave a reply