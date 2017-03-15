Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 this evening in both teams’ first second-round game. Yadier Molina drove in two runs and five Puerto Rican pitchers kept the WBC’s best offense very quiet. Puerto Rico’s defense came up big all game, starting with Eddie Rosario’s rocket of a throw in the first inning.



Defensive genius Javier Baez manned second base for Puerto Rico and while he went 0-for-3, he scored a run and made a no-look tag on Nelson Cruz in the eighth inning.

Only this man could make tagging someone out into a highlight.