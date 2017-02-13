Jeffrey Sandusky (orange collar) is led out of court in handcuffs. Image: WKBN

Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old adopted son of former Penn State football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, among other counts.



According to the criminal docket filed by Rockview (Penn.) police, Sandusky is facing a total of 14 charges, including criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse from a person less than 16 years old, and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography.

According to WTAJ-TV, police began investigating when a child came forward in November to allege that Jeffrey Sandusky had requested naked photos from him. That investigation turned up a second potential victim, with abuse dating back to 2013. Twelve of the 14 counts concern that earlier victim.

Sandusky’s other adopted son, Matthew Sandusky, alleged in media interviews that Jerry Sandusky had groomed and abused him as a child. Jerry Sandusky is currently serving an effective life sentence on 45 convictions related to sexual abuse of boys in his Second Mile program.

Centre County Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set Jeffrey Sandusky’s bail at $200,000. Sandusky was unable to meet it, so he was remanded to Centre County Prison.

Update (4:31 p.m. ET): Sandusky started texting one of the minors in March of 2016 and later tried to get the girl to delete the messages, according to the criminal complaint via the Centre Daily Times:



The father provided screen shots of the messages to troopers, police said, and advised that the minor had told the mother about the texts the day before. Jeffrey Sandusky, who had been living at the residence for about five years, was told by the mother to leave. Jeffrey Sandusky’s text request to the minor was redacted in the complaint, however he said that “it’s not weird because he studied medicine.” He then allegedly advised the minor not to show the texts to anyone. Jeffrey Sandusky allegedly asked the minor to erase all the texts the next morning, police said, and that none of it gets mentioned to or seen by anyone. He then told her that he and the minor need to talk to “get things straightened out.” “No, we don’t need to talk and we aren’t going to,” the minor reportedly replied. “You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it.” Troopers spoke with the mother, police said, who confirmed she asked Jeffrey Sandusky to leave the residence after being told about the text messages. She gave police permission to take the cell phone for examination.

