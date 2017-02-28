Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty

Darrelle Revis is a Hall of Fame-caliber cornerback who was a first-team All-Pro just two seasons ago. His play has declined precipitously since then, and today, the Jets cut him loose just two years after he had signed a megadeal to return to Florham Park.



Advertisement

Revis was charged with felony assault last week after allegedly getting into a street fight in Pittsburgh, but he was probably going to get cut regardless. Owner Woody Johnson released a short statement confirming the move and praising Revis’s work for the Jets.

Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform. His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.

Revis will turn 32 this summer, and he got roasted over and over again last season. Even if he hadn’t been arrested, the Jets were likely to dump him rather than pay the $15 million he was scheduled to collect this season, let alone the $10 million in team options he was due in 2018 and 2019. Revis will still get paid $6 million in guarantees for 2017 unless his assault case progresses and the Jets can wiggle out of that, though they also can offset that money if he does wind up signing somewhere else. [UPDATE: NJ Advance Media reports the Jets will not try to recoup that $6 million.]

Advertisement

Even though he’s not far removed from his peak, it’s worth wondering whether Revis will keep playing. In December 2015, he had said he was shaken after seeing the movie Concussion, and he hasn’t been good for over a year now.



On the other hand, Revis has reportedly hired a new agent, and given that he probably knew he was going to get cut, it appears he’ll at least test the waters, though his new team will have to consider the possibility of a suspension because of the assault charge.