Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team are, for some reason, still in Italy, and boy, is Harbaugh making the most of it. He enjoyed the sights. He met the Pope and gave him some Michigan swag. He saw and was inspired by an opera.

And today, he did his best impression of gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius while sticking his head through a Russell Crowe cutout board. The video picks up mid-monologue and Harbaugh is already in full, toneless flow:

There’s nobody quite like Jim Harbaugh.