Photo credit: Lynne Sladky/AP

Colon cancer is a serious issue, and the American Cancer Society recommends everyone over the age of 50 should be getting a colonoscopy every 10 years. If that applies to you but you are feeling squicky about a doctor putting stuff in your butt, please draw inspiration from Jim Harbaugh:

When it comes to the health of your butt, always be in attack mode.

