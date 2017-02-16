Jim Harbaugh Lays Into "Pete" FinebaumPatrick Redford56 minutes agoFiled to: daily harbaughjim harbaughMichigan Wolverinespaul finebaum253EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Al Goldis/AP Paul Finebaum doesn’t like Michigan. He’s mocked them online for losing, called Michigan fans pathetic crybabies, cast doubt at the bonafides of Michigan legend Bo Schembechler, and yelled about Jim Harbaugh’s sense of entitlement. Finebaum is a pro-SEC troll who lives to make arguments like these, so his propensity to jab this particular hornet’s nest isn’t surprising. Advertisement Our favorite milk chugging coach has had enough and he’s ready to let, uh, Pete Finebaum have it.You tell him.Recommended StoriesJim Harbaugh Got A New Big-Boy Glove And He Loves ItJim Harbaugh Hired The Parent Of A Top Recruit AgainJim Harbaugh Answers Bizarre Questions About Oranges And Bikinis At Orange Bowl PresserPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply25 repliesLeave a reply