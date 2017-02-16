Photo: Al Goldis/AP

Paul Finebaum doesn’t like Michigan. He’s mocked them online for losing, called Michigan fans pathetic crybabies, cast doubt at the bonafides of Michigan legend Bo Schembechler, and yelled about Jim Harbaugh’s sense of entitlement. Finebaum is a pro-SEC troll who lives to make arguments like these, so his propensity to jab this particular hornet’s nest isn’t surprising.



Advertisement

Our favorite milk chugging coach has had enough and he’s ready to let, uh, Pete Finebaum have it.

You tell him.