Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines went to Rome for reasons that are unknown and uninteresting to me. What I am interested in are the various images of Jim Harbaugh enjoying his vacay that have been shared on social media.



A delegation of reporters accompanied the team on its trip, seemingly for the express purpose of taking funny pictures of Harbaugh. Here he is being overcome by the beauty of Trevi Fountain:

Here he is learning how to say “forza blue”:

Here he is discussing the “great thrill of winning” in regards to paintball:

Here he is basking in the afterglow of a solid purchase:

Here he is getting kicked out of a mall for playing catch inside:

And here he is, with the help of his father Jack, explaining the game of football to a Nigerian refugee:

Jim seems to have had a great time.